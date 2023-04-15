Rivers supplementary election peaceful amidst low turnout of voters 

By Precious Akutamadu

The Saturday’s supplementary National Assembly election in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers commenced smoothly and peacefully despite low turnout of voters.

The electoral officers arrived early with the materials early at Rumuwoji Ward 12 Unit 6 Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, but up till noon, very few persons had cast their votes.

Some residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they would not participate in the election because the results of the Feb. 25 and March 18 elections did not reflect their votes.

Mr Godfrey Udom said that his vote would not make any difference from what the result was before the cancellation of the earlier one.

“As you can see people are not interested in this election because they came out in large numbers during the general election, but what they expected was not what they saw when the results were declared.

Also in Units 8, 9 and 10 not many voters did came out to cast their votes as INEC officials waited patiently for them.

Mrs Faith Araon, however, said she came out to cast her vote because she had hope and believe that Nigeria would be great with good governance if people voted and their votes counted.

Araon urged the electorate to have faith in Nigeria and contribute their quota to strength the country’s democracy.

NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission suspended elections conducted for two National Assembly seats in Port Harcourt Local Government Area over irregularities.

The affected polls were those for the PHALGA 2 House of Representatives and the Rivers South East Senatorial District held on Feb, 25.

Also in Khana Local Government Area, Mr Suanu Baridam, the Paramount ruler of Lumeme Bangha Community, attributed voter apathy in some polling units in the area to late arrival of electoral materials.

Baridam the Paramount ruler of Lumeme Bangha Community who voted in Khana Ward 7, Unit 16, decried the low turnout of voters in the supplementary election.

“A lot of people came out earlier but materials didn’t arrive on time. However, we look forward to seeing more persons before the end of the exercise,” he said.

In Sogho Ward 4, Units 8 and 9, voting commenced by 10:45 a.m. and a voter, Mr Bennett Izedee discribed the voting process as peaceful.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Benny Edie noted that the process had been peacful and smooth as the BVAS performed efficiently. (NAN)