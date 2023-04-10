Windstorm: AEDC moves to restore power supply in Minna – Official

By Obinna Unaeze

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it is currently working to restore power supply to Minna and environs after windstorm damaged some of its equipment and installations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a heavy windstorm on Sunday night before the heavy downpour.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Minna by Alhaji Adamu Muhammed, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), AEDC Niger Region.

The statement, tagged “Public Announcement on Power Interruption”, said: “The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Niger Region, wishes to inform its esteemed customers that there will be power supply interruption in Minna the state capital and its environs.

“The power interruption currently being faced was as a result of heavy windstorm and rainfall yesterday which caused serious damages to our equipment and installations.

“However, our team of engineers are working round the clock to address the problems and restore normal power supply.”

It said that the company regret the inconveniences caused by the natural occurrence to electricity consumers in the area.

NAN observed the technical team of the company on Sunday working on the power lines in Minna and suburbs to restore the electricity supply. (NAN)