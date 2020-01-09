Nearly 2,000 Rwandan refugees repatriated from DRC – official

A total of 1,919 Rwandan refugees have been repatriated from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following a Congolese military offensive against armed groups in the east of the country, an official said.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said this at a news conference in Kigali on Thursday.

The returnees are now living temporarily at the Nyarushisi transit camp in Rusizi district undergoing rehabilitation to enable them to reintegrate into society, Biruta said.

Biruta said that most of the repatriated were civilian, with some of them being adding that there were also some former combatants.

In December 2019, the DRC repatriated 291 members of the Rwandan rebel group known as CNRD based in Congo.

They were captured in South Kivu Province while fighting with the Congolese military.

The Congolese armed forces launched an offensive attack against rebel groups in the country’s east region at the end of October 2019. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

