Nigerians in Diaspora fume as Senate suspends Natasha

Nigerians in the diaspora have condemned in strong terms the manner the senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio is handling the crisis between him and Sen Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan.



In a statement made available to newsmen in Nigeria, leader of the diaspora group, Francis Onabis, said the suspension of Natasha is a troubling development that raises serious questions about the integrity of the legislative body.



“It further explained that while the official justification was framed around procedural misconduct, the real issues prompting the suspension was non other than the sexual allegations against Senator Akpabio” Onabis maintained.



He said, the senate action is not only undemocratic,but borders on abuse of powers designed to silence courageous voices”.



Onabis added that, sexual harassment in a sane clime is a grave issue that should not be dismissed and waived under the carpet especially when such allegations are made at the highest level of government.



According to him, “in functional democracy, such accusations should trigger an independent investigation, with due process being followed”, adding that the suspension of Natasha was an effective way to shield leaders of the senate”.



Onabis, further explained that the Nigerian senate like other democratic institutions should operate on the principles of fairness, accountability and representation, saying that the senate at the moment “faces critical test and urged that the suspension should be reversed to allow for an independent panel to investigate the sexual allegations.



In addition, he said,it was wrong to suppress dissenting voices from women and advocate of justice.