NDDC signs deal with KPMG to boost internal processes

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has signed an agreement with KPMG, a multinational business management consultancy firm, to provide advisory services to the Commission on global best practices in corporate governance culture and internal processes.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, noted that partnering with KPMG, would help elevate the Commission’s processes to international standards.

He said: “Today is a ground-breaking moment. NDDC has been seen as a failure in the past so we decided to adopt global best practices for our Corporate Governance culture and internal processes, hence the decision to engage the KPMG to provide professional advisory services on our Corporate Governance culture and internal processes.”

” We are ready to be internally regulated. Signing this agreement with the KPMG will boost the credibility of the NDDC and in the long term enhance the development of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku said that the objective was to strengthen the NDDC as an institution by instituting internal regulations that would outlive the current management.

He noted: “For us to do things differently, we must do them according to international best practices. This is why we engaged KPMG to provide advisory services.

“As part of our drive in this administration, we have duly engaged development partners and donor agencies; we believe this is a crucial step as it builds confidence that we not only have good governance but that we are also transparent.

Speaking earlier, Lead Partner and Head, Governance Processes, KPMG, Mr. Tolu Odukale, commended the NDDC leadership for partnering with the KPMG in the development of the Niger Delta region, noting that the relationship would boost the confidence of investors and development partners.

He promised that KPMG would bring all its skills and experiences to boost NDDC’s internal processes and ensure accountability and transparency.

In his remarks, the Executive Director Finance and Administration, Major General Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd) noted that engaging the services of the KPMG will enhance the service delivery of the NDDC which will result in stakeholder satisfaction.

Also speaking, the NDDC Executive Director Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola,

commended the KPMG for partnering with the Commission, stating that the agreement would help the Commission in its reformation and transformation process.

