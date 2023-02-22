Ganduje appoints 12 new Permanent Secretaries

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appoionment of 12 new Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Kano, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Abba Anwar, .

According to Anwar, the appointments are with immediate effect.

Ganduje had said that the appointments of the officers would ensure more effective and efficient public service delivery in the state this digital era, in compliance with global best practices.

“The newly appointed permanent secretaries have proved their mettle in public service engagement.

“We believe in their capacity, as diligent screening and scrutiny were applied in the selection process,” he said.

Those appointed included Mansur Yakubu, Dan Azumi, Dr Sa’adatu Bala, Ahmad Abdullahi, Baba Dala, and Aliyu Garo.

Others were Abbas Sanusi, Dr Tijjani Hussain, Yahaya Amasaye, Aisha Kailani Mustapha Huguma, and Musa Garko. ( NAN)