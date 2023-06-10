9th Senate never a Rubber Stamp entity – Moro, Barkiya

By Naomi Sharang

Sen. Abba Moro (PDP-Benue) and Sen. Kabir Barkiya (APC-Katsina) have rejected suggestions that the outgoing 9th Senate was a mere “rubber stamp” to the executive.

There have been allegations that the 2019-2023 Senate was a mere rubber stamp to the executive with critics insisting that it did not exercise its role of checking the executive.

But the duo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Saturday, said that the 9th Senate, whose legislative year has ended, performed well.

Moro, who will be returning to the 10th Senate, said that the lawmakers were committed to a better Nigeria.

“With all sense of responsibility, the 9th Senate has performed fairly well.

“It’s unfortunate that certain things took place which warranted the nick naming of the 9th Senate as a mere rubber stamp.

“Sometimes some of the criticisms of the activities of the senate of the 9th assembly are borne out of lack of proper understanding of the dynamics of parliamentary practice.

“And then, of course, the relationship between the executive and the legislature, law making and providing for good governance does not require avoidable confrontations.

“It is not everything that comes from the executive that is wrong as people will want to think.”

Moro said that bills by the Executive that the Senate rejected included the Inland Water Authority (amendment) Bill.

“The bill to amend the Inland Water Authority Act was rejected. It is a bill that the executive had long wanted, by our own understanding.

“That bill would have been introduced through the back door because the House of Representatives would have passed it. They needed the concurrence of the Senate to make it go through.

“Some appointments by the immediate past administration were rejected.

“It is not in all circumstances that the Senate had looked like a lame dog senate or a rubber stamp.

“In exceptional circumstances, I think the senate had stood up to the bidding and had done the right thing to ensure that the right things were done for Nigerians.”

On the successes of the 9th Senate, the lawmaker said that it introduced some innovations.

“Some reformative activities are taking place, amendments have been made to old and traditional ways of doing things.

“We have created a new innovative platform for activities to take place with less human touch, and more digital application or technology.”

Moro further said that the electoral process, in spite of the human errors that had complicated the electoral process, witnessed a fine attempt at introducing technology into the electoral process.

He said that the intention was to minimise the human limitations that had occasioned the scuttling of the electoral process.

“Our efforts were targeted at introducting fine technology.

“For some of us, who would have expected that the electoral process is digitised all through from accreditation to voting to transmission of results, calculation of results, all of them would have been technology-driven.”

For Barkiya, the actions taken by the 9th senate were nothing compared to attract the tag “rubber stamp”.

He said that all bills and motions were debated and voted for, so calling the 9th senate rubber stamp would hold no water.

Barkiya said that the outgoing assembly had recorded so much successes including passing the Constitution amendment bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), now an Act.(NAN)

