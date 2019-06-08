9th Senate: My support for Lawan has no political attachment –Ifeanyi Ubah

#TrackNigeria: The Young Progressive Party (YPP)’s Senator-elect, Mr Ifeanyi Ubah, on Saturday, disclosed that he is not supporting Sen. Ahmad Lawan’s Senate presidential bid for any political gain.

Ubah, who will be representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, gave the clarification while speaking with newsmen shortly after the party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reprts that Sen. Andy Uba (APC), who represented Anambra South in the 8th Senate, his younger brother, Chris Uba (PDP), had filed petitions challenging the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

According to the YPP senator-elect, the insinuation that he is backing Lawan in order to secure his election victory at tribunal is untrue.

”From day one, I have always have my position. I have consulted with my party, we looked at his pedigree.

”He was the Senate leader in the 8th Senate and politics is about risk.

”We looked at his resume and we found out that he is the right person to support.

”Even if he never makes it, let us assume but that we don’t pray for, I will still work with him.

”I am the only YPP senator-elect. So I need to form alliance in the Senate and that is what politics is all about,” he said.

Ubah said his support for the All Progressives Congress preferred candidate was a universal practice, even in the United States (US).

He urged the lawmakers-elect to ensure that the election is conducted in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

”We want to have a rancour- free legislature in the ninth Senate. And that is why YPP has a position on whom we are supporting.

”The person who will at least give us that value we are seeking for.

”My words to Nigerians out there is that they should watch the performance of the YPP in the ninth Senate,” he said.

According to him, a journey of a million mile starts with a step and I believe that ninth Senate will be a very good platform for us to demonstrate our competence.

Ubah, who said he was proud to be the pioneer YPP lawmaker, restated that he had no plan to dump the party.

He said YPP was a party to watch in the next election.

”The takeaway from this meeting is that we are strategising on how to takeover and everybody should know that YPP is a party to watch in the next election,” he said.

The National Chairman of the party, Comrade Emmanuel Amakiri, who noted the economic challenges confronting Nigerians, said YPP comprises a new breed of politicians that is ready to bring innovative ideas into Nigerian politics. (NAN

