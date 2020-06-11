9th Reps introduced 838 bills in one year – Spokesperson

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The House of Representatives has, in the last one year, introduced a total of 838 bills with 618 already referred to committees for legislative scrutiny.

The Spokesman of the House and the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Benjamin Kalu in a press statement marking the one year of the 9th Assembly on Thursday, said the 9th Assembly had restored the confidence of Nigerians.

He stated that the current Assembly inherited a parliament suffering from distrust of the public due to the antagonistic posture of the past assembly towards the Executive.

Kalu said that affected the smooth operations of the government thereby denying Nigerians the much needed progress and leadership they expected from the political class.

“We were inaugurated at a time when the legislature was in needless deep-seated acrimony with the executive to the detriment of national growth. We also inherited a legislature that was unpopular, distrusted and antagonized by the public,” he stated.

Enumerating the achievements of the 9th Assembly, Kalu said that apart from the various life changing bills and motions it initiated, “it has also been on the side of the people of Nigeria in all aspects of our national life.

“As at May 19, 2020, a total of 838 bills have been introduced to the House and they are presently at various stages of consideration as outlined below: Bills introduced – 838, Bills awaiting second reading – 618, Bills referred to committees – 68, Bills awaiting consideration by the committee of the whole – 97, Bills read for the third time – 36, Bills negatived – 1, Bills withdrawn – 2, Bills passed – 36.

“As the People’s Parliament, we have endeavoured to keep a finger on the pulse of the nation, ensuring that the bills we pass provide real solutions to real issues.

“So far, we have passed various bills to end estimated electricity billing, guarantee interest free student loans for higher education, provide a better labour environment for Nigerian workers, strengthen agriculture and diversify the economy and provide a favourable business environment for MSMEs among other issues of the nation.

“Some of these bills include the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill; the Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill; National Orientation Agency Act (Amendment) Bill; Labour Act (Amendment) Bill; Finance Bill; Students Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill; Federal Roads Bill, 2019; Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill; the Company and Allied Matters Bill; and the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020,” the statement read.

The Spokesman also revealed that the House has reviewed its legislative agenda in line with current global realities in order to ensure that Nigerians are not in any way left behind as the world faces series of emerging challenges.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged our previous assumptions and revealed the weaknesses in our systems, necessitating the urgency of a re-strategized approach to fulfilling the commitments of our erstwhile legislative agenda.

“As a result of this, the House under the wisdom and leadership of the Speaker, has today, launched a revised legislative agenda identifying 10 key policy areas: Healthcare Delivery; Education; Economy; Security; Agriculture & Food Security; Sustainable Power; Environment and Climate Change; Human Capital Development and Social Investment; Governance and The Parliament.

“With legislative interventions separated into immediate, intermediate, and long-term action, the new agenda represents our renewed contract with the Nigerian people,” he stressed.

According to him, the Assembly relies on the support of Nigerians to achieve the lofty dreams of the parliament for the people.

“We hope that we can count on the support of Nigerians as we navigate the next three years of our assembly.

“As the people’s parliament, we will continue to seek out informed engagement and constructive partnership as we work to implement the policy objectives we have set out in the new legislative agenda. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Kalu said.

