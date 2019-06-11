9th NASS inauguration: Oshiomhole, Fayemi, APC governors arrive NASS

#TrackNigeria: Ahead of today’s 9th National Assembly’s election of its principal officers, the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has arrived the assembly complex.

Oshiomhole, who arrived at about 9:27am, was led into the Senate chamber where majority of the senators-elect were already seated.

The Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, also led APC governors into the red chamber at about 9:33am.

Some of the APC governors in company of Fayemi, included that of Nasarawa, Kwara, Kebbi, Ekiti, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Osun, Kogi, Lagos, among others.

The immediate-past Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also walked into the Senate chamber at about 9:45am as well as the immediate-past Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Other dignitaries at the complex are former President of the Senate, Sen. Adolphus Wabara; former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, among others.

Unaccredited National Assembly staff and visitors were not allowed into the complex. (NAN)

