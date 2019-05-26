9th Assembly: North-Central Forum endorses Olatubosunm for Speaker

The North-Central Interreligious, Intertribal Political Forum has endorsed Hon. Olajide Olatubosun (APC-Oyo State) for election to the position of Speaker, House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly.

Olatubosun, representing Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency of Oyo State is a second timer in the green chamber.

The group gave the endorsement at a media briefing addresed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Aaron Odeh on Sunday in Abuja.

“As a body interested in the peace and progress of Nigeria, we have come to the conclusion that the House of Representatives needs a Speaker with a clear understanding of the challenges currently facing the country.

“The House also need a leader with the capacity to cooperate with the executive in providing proactive legislations to confront them.

“This is a time to engage a leadership with acceptable mien who can be trusted with power and ability to carry his colleagues along in order to take tough and credible decisions that will move the nation forward.

“To this extent, we have taken our time to look at those who have shown interests and have come to the conclusion that none of them is better qualified for the position than Hon. Olajide Olatubosun,” he said.

Odeh said Olatubosun is an accomplished Accountant and financial expert with vast experience in the private sector before his election into the national assembly.

He said the parliamentarian, a second timer, had contributed immensely, both at the plenary and committee levels, to the success of the Eighth Assembly.

“He is a dedicated lawmaker who believed in building bridges across tribal, racial, religious and political lines for the peaceful coexistence of the people of Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call on members of the House of Representatives to support Hon. Olatubosun for the Speakership position as he possesses all the qualifications required to lead a rancour-free parliament.

“He will ensure hitch-free legislature-executive relationship,” he said.

Odeh commemded President Muhammadu Buhari for his “integrity, doggedness and vision’ to steer the ship of the nation at this trying period.

He, however called on him to reapect the principles of separation of powers and checks and balances, stressing that they were fundamental to presidential democracy.

“The institution of the legislature remains the arrowhead of modern democracy and any act to desecrate it should be resisted by men of goodwill,” he said.

He therefore, called on the President to use his position as the father of the nation to allow democracy take its roots and allow the lawmakers-elect to decide those who would lead them in the 9th Assembly. (NAN)

