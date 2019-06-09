9th Assembly: Lawan’s ‘NASS Vision’ excites Uba Sani

#TrackNigeria: Senator-elect for Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani who joined other incoming and serving Senators at the official unveiling of “A National Assembly That Works For Nigerians” document, has given further reassuranceon the dynamism to be expected from the ninth National Assembly.

Assuring Nigerians of an expected responsible leadership of the Senate, Malam Uba said the unveiled document contained details of the vision of “our incoming Senate President by the grace of God, Senator Ahmed Lawal.”

Clearly excited by the depth of the content of the document, Uba Sani said “the journey starts now and reiterated that the 9th Senate under Senator Ahmed Lawan would be the most effective and impactful since the return of civil democratic rule in Nigeria in 1999.

Already, Uba Sani who enjoys massive popularity beyond his Kaduna Central constituency, is becoming quite popular too among his new colleagues.

“The way our Senator-elect is already becoming popular and bold is an assurance that this time around, Kaduna state would have vibrant and effective representation in the federal parliament,” observed Salmanu Danmalam, a youth leader from Giwa local government.

Hajiya Hannatu Iliya, a women leader from Unguwar Baro in Kaduna South, said “Uba is already giving us confidence that we are getting a quality of representation different from the last one which was grossly inadequate, ineffective and unfocused.”



