9th Assembly: Danladi emerges Speaker in Kwara

#TrackNigeria: The newly elected 24 members of Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday held inaugural sitting with a new member, Salihu Yakubu-Danladi emerging as Speaker.

The 34-year-old new Speaker of the ninth Assembly represents Ilesha-Gwanara in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

The inaugural session of the new lawmakers was attended by hundreds of relations,

friends and well-wishers.

Yakubu-Danladi emerged as Speaker through consensus.

His nomination was moved by the member representing Ojomu-Balogun constituency, Prince Saheed Popoola and seconded by Abdullahi Danbaba from Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe constituency.

The new Speaker in his inaugural speech said the new lawmakers would justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorate and have a robust cooperation with the Executive.

He said the legislature would work toward bringing government closer to the citizenry, ensure delivery of dividends of democracy and

initiate people-oriented projects.

According to him, participatory budgeting should be adopted by state and federal governments to encourage active governance.

The post of Deputy Speaker went to Rapheal Adetiba from Oke-Ero constituency.

The Clerk of the House, Hajiya Halima Kperogi, who conducted the nomination exercise administered Oath of Office on all the principal officers of the House. (NAN)

