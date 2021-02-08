9mobile commences NIN registration in selected centres in Lagos, Abuja

9mobile, a telecommunication company, says it has commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in selected experience centres in Lagos and Abuja. The telco in a statement on Monday said that the development followed Federal Government’s approval granting telecoms the licence for NIN enrollment to ease the pressure of large crowd turnout at the various enrollment centers of the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic said: “9mobile will always seek opportunities to collaborate with regulators and other stakeholders on initiatives that will enable Nigerians to achieve their full potential. ” We are pleased to announce the commencement of NIN enrollment at select experience centres duly approved by NIMC to help expand registration access to Nigerians ahead of the new deadline set by the government for the exercise,” Udovicic said.

According to him , 9mobile experience centres offering NIN registration includes, 43 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos; 31, Marina Road, Marina, Lagos and Royal Plaza, 23 Road by 402 junction, Festac Town, Lagos. Udovicic said that others include 9mobile Regional Office, 8 Kikuyi close, off Aminu Kano, Wuse 2, Abuja and Plot 1774, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

He urged customers and intending enrollees to observe all guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing of face masks and maintaining social/physical distancing.

Udovicic noted that strict observance of guidelines would be fully enforced at the experience centres.

He added that 9mobile was working on expanding the NIN registration centres to make them accessible to more Nigerians soon .