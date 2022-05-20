99-year-old farmer wants FG give more attention to mechanised farming

A 99-year-old farmer, Mr Emmanuel Okeke, has advised the Federal Government to further stimulate the economy through increased mechanised farming.

Okeke, a native of Umulogho Town in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo, gave the advice on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that with greater attention on mechanised farming, the government would feed the citizens well and reduce poverty.

NAN reports that Okeke is the oldest man in his village, Umuadara.

He said that negligence on agriculture negatively affected the economy.

He urged more interest in agriculture for diversification of the economy, adding that effective policy formulation and implementation would develop the sector.

“Over dependence on crude oil has led to economic backwardness and promoted corruption,” he told NAN.

When asked why he is still farming at 99 years, Okeke said that farming had become a part of him.

” It is part of me. I have been in the business for 80 years now.

“I trained all my children through farming.

“I specialise in yam farming, I am well-established in the business, I am still strong to farm,” he said.

Okeke advised the youth to shun violence and other vices and embrace farming.

“We are in a critical time.

“Crude oil may fail the country one day, I advise Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture because that is the way out,” he added. (NAN)

