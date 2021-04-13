No fewer than 96 school children under the age of 17 are participating in the ongoing Oyo State Junior Golf Clinic which began at the Ibadan Golf Club on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from both public and private schools in the state, mostly in Ibadan metropolis.

NAN reports that the week long Golf clinic, which holds daily between 8 a.m and 12 noon, will end on Saturday.

A professional golfer, Bernard Nduka, who is also a facilitator of the clinic, told NAN on Tuesday in Ibadan that the kids were engaged to brew future golf champions.

“As far as the game of golf is concerned, what is important is to have a sustainable process such that after this clinic they can also continue to play the game of golf.

“I must say that what the Oyo State Government has done is one of a kind; no state government in the country has ever sponsored a golf clinic.

“This has brought kids from different backgrounds and schools, irrespective of social class, to have a knowledge of what golf entails.

“Golf is perceived to be an elite game, but Oyo State has made it so easy that you don’t have to be rich before you have access to the game.

“The kids are very happy to be here. As early as 8 a.m the children are already on the ground and willing to take up the game,” he said.

Tobi Oyewunmi, Special Assistant on Sports Development to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, said that the kids were provided with all the necessary equipment needed for the clinic.

Oyewunmi said that most of the children were new to the sport as it was their first time of participating in it.

NAN reports that Ibadan International School, Concord School, American Christian Academy, Vale College, Methodist High School, Onireke High School, are amongst schools participating in the golf clinic. (NAN)

