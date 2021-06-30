92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received 92,845 online applications nationwide within 48 hours of resumption of its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission in an updated statistics on the online registration stated that as at 7 a.m of Wednesday, 114,577 accounts were created by registrants.

It disclosed that of the 92,845 applications received, 63,437 were for new voter pre-registration, while 997 of the applications were requests for uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

It noted that at that about 7 a.m 3,958 applications were received for voter transfer.

The commission disclosed that 826 of the applications were for the replacement of lost or damaged PVCs.

The statistics also show that 21,745 applications were for voter record review, while 1,882 were for review of information.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the online registration started on June 28, while physical registration at INEC local government and state offices would commence on July 19. (NAN)

