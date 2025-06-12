90 years of Uncle Sam remain indelible- Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and the nation in celebrating the 90th birthday of Prince Samson Amuka Pemu.

By Nana Musa

This is contained in a statement by Buhari’s spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Buhari said that those years of Uncle Sam would be written in gold in the annals of the nation’s history.

Pemu, popularly refered to as Uncle Sam, is a journalist, columnist and publisher of Vanguard newspapers and co-founder of the Punch.

The former president said he had a beautiful relationship with the journalist and publisher.

“He had used his years in the media to spread light. I owe a deep debt to him.

“They call him ‘Sad Sam,’ from the name of his column, but the distinctive style of his communication was spreading light.

“Not only did one get information from reading him but also vision, which is very valuable.”

The former president said Uncle Sam used his pen as broom for cleaning up the rot in society, adding that this was unparalleled.

“By continuing to awaken the government and society, the Vanguard newspapers, which he founded, continue to be in the forefront of service to the nation.

“I wish him many more years in good health and happiness, and continued service to his profession and the nation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uncle Sam will be 90 on Friday.(NAN)