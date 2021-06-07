90 percent of women with disabilities in Bauchi lack access to MNCH services, says NGO

 A Non Governmental Organization(NGO), Heal Initiative, says 90 percent of women disabilities lacked Maternal, Newborn and Child Health care (MNCH) services Bauchi state.

The Founder of the NGO, Mr Maina Ayuba, who stated this on Monday an interview the News of Nigeria (NAN) Bauchi, attributed the data a recent, yet be published, survey on reproductive health among physically challenged women and girls in the state.

Ayuba said women neither attended antenatal clinics, routine immunizations, family planning nor hospital delivery, explaining that this should be of concern in the bid save the lives of mothers and babies.

“90 percent of the women, one or multiple forms of disabilities, do not to services on MNCH. This is because the facilities have no provision people with disabilities.

“They might go services early, but will be the last to leave the facility because even if it is their turn to see a doctor nobody cared to inform them.

“So, they have to deny their children education by making them their guides, to lead them at all times as they  feel neglected”, he said.

He added survey had also revealed the lack of interpreters or sign language staff in health facilities, making them feel rejected and they resort to patronising patent chemists  or pharmacies services.

“Their babies have also not been accessing immunization as gathered during the survey,” he said.

Ayuba, therefore, on the Bauchi state Government to introduce desk officers to cater for women with special needs and engage sign language interpreters in health facilities. (NAN)

