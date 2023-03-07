9 governorship candidates urge security agencies to protect voters

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Nine Governorship candidates have urged security agencies and order stakeholders to intensify efforts for a peaceful conduct of the governorship and State Assembly elections in Kano.

Alhaji Ibrahim Khalil, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, made the call while addressing a news conference in Kano on Monday.

Kalil was reacting to concerns raised by the police over plots by some disgruntled politicians in the state to import thugs to disrupt the governorship polls.

“Reports reaching us indicate that some unpatriotic politicians have engaged the services of armed thugs to disrupt the process,” he said.

The governorship candidate also called on relevant stakeholders, the International and Domestic Observers, media and others to do the needful in addressing the unfortunate situation for peace and stability to prevail.

He also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to mobilise election materials to polling units on time to enable the process begins on time.

Other governorship candidates are that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Young People’s Party (YPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), National Rescue Movement and Booth Party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Dauda who raised the alarm in a statement, warned trouble makers to steer clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law.

“The police is warning all thugs, mischief makers and miscreants to stay clear of the State as the command will not relent in its effort at dealing decisively with troublemakers.

“We want to use this medium to thank the law-abiding citizens and the good people of Kano State for their support during the presidential / national assembly elections as it was conducted peacefully.(NAN)