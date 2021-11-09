9 die, 11 others injured in auto crash in Niger State

November 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Nine persons were killed and 11 injured in an auto crash Kutigi-Mokwa Road in Niger State Monday.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Musa Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Minna that the four vehicles involved got burnt.

“Two Daf tankers, a Sharon and a Volkswagen Golf car, were involved,’’ he said.

“Twenty people were involved in the mishap; nine were burnt to death, while 11 sustained injuries,’’ he explained.

The sector commander blamed the fatigue the part of some of the drivers and loss of control of their vehicles.

Mohammed advised motorists to exercise and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,