9 dead, 10 injured at Abuja road crash , as FRSC boss advises drivers against night travels

Nine persons have been confirmed dead and Ten Others injured in a fatal crash in Yangoji- Abaji road, Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Bisi Kazeem confirmed this in a Statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the crash involved a Toyota Hiance Bus with vehicle registration number KTG-450 KQ and Howo Sino truck along Yangoji-Abaji road at about 06:05am on Sunday.

He said that the crash bus was coming from Osun state while heading to Katsina State, but unfortunately crashed into a stationary Trailer.

This he said was at Sabongari village, near Gadabiyu, along Abaji – Yangoji adding that the FIR has been forwarded by Zebra16 Abaji.

According to him, the crash involved two vehicles and both are for commercial purposes.

” Twenty-two people were involved in the crash. They were all male. Ten were Injured and nine were killed. First aid was given to two.

” The FRSC recovered N3,170, six bags and 4 different mobil phones.

“The rescue was join team of zebra 6 Yangoji, zebra 6, 16 Abaji and police. However, the Injured victims rescued to general hospital Abaji by zebra16 and police on patrol.

“While the nine corpses were deposited at mortuary general hospital Kwali and the Nigerian Police Force, (NPF) Kwali division has taken over the investigation, ” he said.

Kazeem quoted the Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu as saying that the crashes resulted from dangerous overtaking and eventual loss of control.

The Acting Corps Marshal stressed that crashes at night were more fatal than others in day time.

He reiterated that the corps would continue to double its efforts by constantly engaging the motoring public nationwide, through aggressive awareness and sensitisation campaign, until the desired result was achieved.

Biu advised vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles were in order before they put them on the road, to avoid road crashes, especially at night.

