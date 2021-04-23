The Headquarters, 9 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA), Ikeja, has emerged Best overall in the just concluded 2021 Corporal and Below Competition.

A statement signed on Friday by the Spokesperson of the 81 Division, NA, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba said that the competition held at 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 9 Brigade won four trophies out of the six events that featured in the four-day competition that started on Monday and ended on Friday.

“The competition featured events like 10 km half combat Marathon, drill, weapon handling which involved stripping and assembly and live firing.

“Other events competed for include: map reading and navigation and obstacle crossing,” Osoba said.

The spokesman said that participants for the competition were drawn from 9 Brigade Nigerian Army Ikeja, 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala and 81 Division Garrison Doddan Barracks, Obalende Lagos.

He said that the event was to test the skills of soldiers of the rank of corporals and below on basic skills required to function optimally in the field.

In the statement, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division NA, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, represented by Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. E.J Amadasun said that the competition would yield positive results.

Fejokwu said that the aim of the competition was in line with the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru’s vision.

“The vision is to have a Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment.

“Competition of this nature is required by soldiers to enable them discharge their duties with professionalism.

“This will require competency, endurance, team spirit in their drive to provide a conducive environment for Nigerians,” the GOC said.

He urged participants to utilise what they had learnt from the contest into their operational tasks. (NAN)

