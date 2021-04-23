9 Brigade Nigerian Army wins 2021 81 Division Corporals, Below Competition

The Headquarters, 9 Brigade Nigerian Army (), Ikeja, has emerged Best overall in the just concluded 2021 Corporal and Below Competition.

A statement signed the Spokesperson  of the 81 Division, , Maj. Olaniyi Osoba said that the competition held at 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 9 Brigade won four trophies out of the six events that featured in the four-day competition that started on and ended .

“The competition featured events like 10 km half combat Marathon, drill, weapon handling which involved stripping and assembly and live firing.

“Other events competed for include: map reading and navigation and obstacle crossing,” Osoba said.

The spokesman  said that participants for the competition were drawn from 9 Brigade Nigerian Army Ikeja, 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala and 81 Division Garrison Doddan Barracks, Obalende Lagos.

He said that the event was test the skills of soldiers of the rank of corporals and below on basic skills function optimally in the field.

In the statement, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division , Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, represented Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. E.J Amadasun said that the competition would yield positive results.

Fejokwu said that the aim of the competition was in line with the Of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru’s vision.

“The vision is have a Nigerian Army that is Repositioned Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment.

“Competition of this nature is soldiers to enable discharge their duties with professionalism.

“This will require competency, endurance, team spirit in their drive to a conducive environment for Nigerians,” the GOC said.

He urged participants to utilise what they had learnt from the contest their operational tasks. (NAN)

