9 Brigade cordons off explosion site, situation under control

The 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ikeja Cantonment, has cordoned off the farmland where a minor explosion occurred on Monday.

The army authorities have, however, declared that the situation is under control.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited the explosion site on Tuesday and observed that a tape was put around the area to prevent unauthorised entry.

The incident occurred on Monday at a farmland near the Mammy Market within the Ikeja Cantonment.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Monday, said the explosion was suspected to have been triggered by the burning of refuse and other inflammable debris.

He also said that no casualty was recorded as a result of the explosion.

“However, given that the cantonment was recently cleared and certified free of unexploded ordnances, we understand that there will be concerns among the general public,” he said.

The Army spokesperson assured the public that the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had taken control of the area.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.’

“We urge residents in the general area not to panic and assure them of their safety,” the Nigerian Army spokesperson said. (NAN)

By Oladapo Udom