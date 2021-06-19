9 bills passed by KWHA in 2nd year from AbdulRazaq – CSO

The Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), an anti-corruption Civil Society Organisation, has confirmed that all the nine (9) Bills passed by the Kwara House of Assembly (KWHA) in the second legislative year were presented by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

This was disclosed by the Coordinator of ENetSuD, Dr Abdullateef Alagbonsi, while releasing part of the reports of #KwaraBillsTracker, an initiative of ENetSuD that monitors legislative activities in the area of lawmaking, motions and matters of public importance considered by the house.

ENetSuD is a CSO promoting good governance, transparency and accountability.

Alagbonsi stated that none of the nine bills was initiated or sponsored by any of the lawmakers.

He listed the bills to include the Geographic Information Service Bill 2020; Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Bill 2020; Revised Appropriation Bill (Budget) 2020; Residents Registration Bill 2020; Public Procurement Agency (amendment) Bill 2020.

Others are Investment Promotion Agency 2020; Governor and Deputy Governor Payment of Pension (Repeal) Bill 2020; Appropriation (Budget) Bill 2021, and Sports Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021.

ENetSuD, therefore, advised the lawmakers to do better in the remaining two legislative years. (NAN)

