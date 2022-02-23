8th AMVCA: Africa Magic appoints Victor Okhai head judge

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

Nigerian film maker, Victor Okhai has been appointed as the Head Judge of the 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Paul Agada, media coordinator for Africa Magic issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We are delighted to have Mr. Okhai with us.

“He brings decades’ worth of knowledge and experience in the local and international film and TV industry to this critical role.

“We are certain his involvement in this edition will further reaffirm the AMVCAs’ commitment to professionalism in recognising and showcasing exceptional works on the continent,” Tejumola said.

According to the statement, Okhai is currently the National President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), founder and Director of IN-Short Film Festival, the biggest short film festival in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He is also a seasoned producer, scriptwriter, cinematographer, director, and film consultant.

In 2013, Okhai was nominated as Africa’s foremost film promoter by the Tanzania-based Africa Film Development Association.

He is a board member of the African Film Consortium (AFC) and the Mokolo project, an Africa film database supported by the German Foreign Ministry.

Okhai is also a member of the National Advisory Committee to the Nigeria Film Corporation on film development in Nigeria.

He is a member of The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC).

He has sat on and headed the jury of several local and international film festivals including; the Audio Visual Awards (2009 – 2012), Cairo International Film festival (2009), shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival (2012).

Others include Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (2013) and Ecrans Noir (2018) in Yaounde.

Commenting on his appointment Okhai said; “I am delighted to be appointed head judge of the AMVCA for 2022.

“It is in my view, the most credible and the most glamorous award ceremony on the continent today.

“You, the viewers, will have a voice in the judging process, experienced industry practitioners will be on the jury.

“Above all, Deloitte will verify and audit the process to guarantee the integrity of the awards.

“Winning the AMVCA is the ultimate badge of honour and recognition for excellence and hard work.”

“Submissions for the 8th edition closed earlier in January and nominees will be announced on a special broadcast on Africa Magic channels in March,” Okhai said.

Meanwhile for this edition, Africa Magic announced a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator and the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series.

Others are Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series bringing the total number of categories to 33, with 12 open to viewers’ vote and 21 decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

Also included are Best Movie in Southern, East and West Africa, Best Director, and Best Cinematographer.(NAN)

