85th Birthday: Gowon rare gift to Nigeria- Gov. Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated former Head of State, Gen.Yakubu Gowon, on his 85th birthday, describing him as a rare gift to the State, Nigeria and the world.

In a birthday message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday, Lalong said Gowon’s lifestyle and enormous sacrifices toward nation building and global peace were exemplary.

“Gen. Gowon is a distinguished statesman, gentleman, prayer warrior and bridge builder.

“Continue to provide inspiration and hope for the nation as it wades through its challenges.

“While wishing you good health, God’s grace and divine strength, I urge you not to relent in deploying your wealth of experience and knowledge in the pursuit of unity and national integration,” he said.

The governor also said that Gowon’s sense of duty and responsibility throughout his military career and other national and international assignments remained a shining example for generations to come. (NAN)