85th Birthday: Gowon a patriot, firm believer in united Nigeria – Oyetola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated a former Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), on his 85th birthday, describing him as a true patriot.

The governor, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan on Saturday said Gowon was a firm believer in a peaceful and united Nigeria.

Oyetola commended Gowon for his steadfastness in displaying an uncommon high sense of commitment towards a better Nigeria.

The governor said that most of Gowon’s legacies were enduring and had direct impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“But for the NYSC scheme introduced by the Gowon’s administration, I probably would never have been to a town called Potiskum in present-day Yobe State.

“I am proud to say that I taught at the Staff Training Centre during my one-year mandatory youth service. And it is an experience I relish with pride.

“Your Excellency sir, you have remained committed to the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

“Your recent visit to our dear state bears further testament to that. We will forever remain grateful to you.

“On behalf of the Government and People of The State of Osun, I wish you a happy birthday and many more years of the good life and service to Nigeria and humanity in sound health and vitality,” he said. (NAN)