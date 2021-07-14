85 lives lost in road traffic crashes in Edo – FRSC

No fewer than 85 persons have lost their lives and 279 injured in various road traffic crashes (RTCs) recorded in Edo between January and June, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The figure was given by Mr Henry Benamaisia, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state.

Benamaisia told NAN on Wednesday in Benin that a total of 717 persons were involved in 114 traffic accidents within the period under review.

Giving a breakdown of the lives lost, the sector commander disclosed that 24 persons died in January; 13 in February and 14 in March.

He added that 19 people lost their lives in April, four in May, and 11 in the month of June.

The sector commander also disclosed that of the 114 road traffic crashes recorded, 23 occurred in January, 18 in February, and 17 in March.

“In April we recorded 24 RTCs, May, was 12, while in June we recorded 20 RTCs.

“From the total crashes, 39 were fatal and 61 serious, while we recorded 14 minors involved in the crashes”, Benamaisia said. (NAN)

