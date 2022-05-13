83 Regular Recruit Intake: Army debunks alleged release of successful candidates

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army (NA) has debunked rumours of fake portal making the rounds online, allegedly claiming that the NA has released the list of successful candidates for 83 Regular Recruit Intake.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations Officer Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu stressed that the said publication is outrightly fraudulent.

He therefore notified the general publicthat the portal for 83 RRI was opened on the 7 March 2022 and is still ongoing, adding that it will It will be closed officially on Friday, 13 May 2022.

He said,”The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of a fake portal making the rounds online, allegedly claiming that the NA has released the list of successful candidates for 83 Regular Recruit Intake(RRI).

“The said publication is outrightly fraudulent and a handiwork of online scammers who are hell bent on defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“Members of the general public are please enjoined to note that the portal for 83 RRI was opened on the 7 March 2022 and is still ongoing. It will be closed officially on Friday, 13 May 2022. Therefore, the publication currently being circulated in online and social media is fake and should be disregarded in its entirety.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

