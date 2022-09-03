82 Division wins Nigerian Army Combat Competition

By Christian Njoku

The Nigerian Army on Friday ended it’s 2022 Combat Competition with 82 Division emerging the overall winner with a total of 53 points.



The event, held in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River, had the 3 Division in the second position with 52 points, while the 2 Division had 46 points to clinch the third position.



The five days event, Inter-Division Combat Company Orienteering and Adventure Competition was held at 314 Artillery Regiment, Godwin Ally Military Cantonment, Ogoja.



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, represented by Maj-Gen Erema Akerejola, Corps Supply and Transport, said the objective of the competition was to enhance the operational readiness of troops.



Yahaya explained that the competition was to enhance their strength, to tackle the fight against insurgency and other security challenges bedevilling the country.



According to him, the activities no doubt improved efficiencies in leadership skills, organisational ability and endurance.

“It has also enhanced esprit-de corps, physical fitness, map reading/navigation, administration in the field and minor tactics, among others.



“I congratulate all the participants for the good outings and the zeal displayed throughout the competition.



“You are therefore expected to take back to your various formations the invaluable knowledge and endurance you gained during the competition,” he said.



He said the army expected to see a remarkable improvement in their approach to the defeat of the enemies and management of the various security challenges in the country.



Brig.-Gen. Etsu Ndagi, Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the competition, commended the participants and thanked God the event was successful.



Ndagi noted that the competition involved eight military units across the country.



He said that the participants competed in various activities such as 10 kilometre-run, 20 kilometre-navigation run, 30 kilometres run with heavy loads, amongst others.



The highlight of the event included the presentation of certificates of participation, award and trophies to the various divisions. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

