82 Division organises Combat Life Savers’ Training Course



The 82 Division Nigerian Army says it is organising Combat Life Savers’ Training Course from Monday 17th August to Saturday 21st August 2020.

A statement by Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 82 Division, on Sunday said the course is aimed at improving the skills and techniques of personnel in saving lives and minimizing operational casualties because of the increased participation of Nigerian Army personnel in Internal security operations.



Additionally, the statement said, participants in this course are drawn from units and formations within 82 Division Areas of Responsibility and the venue will be at 82 Division Physical Training Ground Abakpa Cantonment Enugu.

