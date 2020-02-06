82 Division Nigerian Army hosts Lieutenant to Captain practical promotion examination 2020

The Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army is set to host the Nigerian Army Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination (LCPPE) 2020 in its Area of Responsibility.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, deputy directo,r Army Public Relations 82 Division who disclosed this in a press release, also said it is in line with Nigerian Army Forecast of Event 2020 which scheduled the Promotion Examination from 10 – 15 February 2020.

About 121 candidates (Lieutenants) will be expected to participate and be tested in various categories which include Physical/Medical Fitness, Map Reading, Tactics, Low Intensity Conflicts, Communications, French Language, Skill at Arms and Staff Duties at different staging areas. The Examination is aimed at evaluating the intellectual ability of the candidates as well as to improve on their knowledge and capability in the discharge of their professional duties and ultimately serve as an assessment for promotion to the rank of Captain.

Also expected during the conduct of the Examination are representatives from the Department of Army Training and Operations, team of observers from Army Headquarter (AHQ), members of the Examination Panel and Directing Staff (DS) drawn from formations and units of the Nigerian Army as well as supporting staff from 82 Division. As it is customary, the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) NA, who is the Exam President will address the candidates and the Examination panel at the Headquarters 82 Division Auditorium on Sunday 9 February 2020 by 1:00 PM before the commencement of the exercise.

Additionally, candidates and Officials will be conveyed in military escort to the selected staging areas within Enugu and adjoining environment during the period of the examination. Therefore, members of the public are hereby advised not to panic on seeing movement of troops and military equipment from 10 ­­- 15 February 2020 within Enugu State. You are please requested to detail your media crew to cover the Exam President/Commander TRADOC brief as stated above and kindly disseminate this information through your various medium to the public. Thank you for your usual cooperation.