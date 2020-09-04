82 Div holds Nigerian Army RSM Convention 2020

- In line with Nigerian Army Training Directive 2020, 82 Division will be hosting Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) Convention. This event is scheduled to hold from Monday 7th to Thursday 10th September, 2020 at Imo State Trade and Investment Centre Owerri, 9: 00 AM daily.
- According to a statement by Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division, the Regimental Sergeant Majors’ Convention is a yearly schedule of activities of the Nigerian Army aimed at enhancing the capacity of Regimental Sergeant Majors’ at all levels to adequately perform their roles as the interface between the officers and soldiers.
- The RSMs’ Convention 2020 with the theme “Regimentation as an Instrument of Professionalism: The Role of the RSM” is designed to equip the participants with requisite knowledge to perform their roles and promote professionalism in the Nigerian Army. Senator Hope Uzodimma the Executive Governor of Imo State will be the Special Guest of Honour for the event.