81 Division Garrison emerges winner in Nigerian Army competition 

By Raji Rasak

81 Division Garrison of Nigerian Army has emerged winner in the Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-commissioned Officers Compétition 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was held at 243 Battalion Barracks, Ibereko Badagry, Lagos among four formations under 81 Division Nigerian Army between June 19 and June 22, 2023.

Announcing the results after four days of the keenly contested competition, Col. NA Omooba, the Chief Umpire said 81 Division Garrison emerged winner in four events.

He further stated that 9 Brigade of Nigerian Army came second followed by 45 Engineering Brigade while 35 Artillery Brigade took the fourth position.

NAN reports that award prizes were given to Warrant Officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers who performed exceptional during the competition.

The prizes were in two categories, Male and Female category.

NAN reports that trophies were presented to winners in each event as well as in overall performance in the competition.

The 35 Artillery Brigade was presented with a wooden spoon having emerged fourth position.

The four events of the competition included Map Reading, Weapon Heading, Combat Swimming and Obstacle Crossing which was the final event.

Speaking after presentation of trophies, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Maj.-Gen Obinna Ajunwa said the aim and objectives of the competition had been achieved.

Ajunwa, who was represented by Brig.-Gen N J Edet, Commander 9 Brigade, said the objective of the competition was to improve leadership trait, organisational ability and inculcate initiatives in the stipulated rank bracket of WOs and SNCOs in the Division.

“It is pertinent to state that apart from competing among yourselves, the competition has also fostered esprit-de-corps we all desire to achieve.

“Likewise, the stamina and endurance displayed by the various formations in the combat swimming and the just concluded obstacle crossing is indeed commendable.

“The participants have also shown greater skills in weapon handling and map reading during the competition.

“Please note that those of you that performed well in this competition will be privileged to represent the Division at NA level organised competitions.

“It is, therefore, important that your level of physical fitness is maintained and improved at all times,” he said.

Ajunwa commended the Chief of Army Staff for his relentless support and leadership towards making this event a huge success.

He commend the Commanding Officer of the host Unit Col N Akpagher for organising a very successful event.

The GOC said he was highly impressed with the conducive atmosphere and level playing ground created for the participants to excel.

“Your efforts speak for itself as you have done well in both organization and conduct of the entire competition,” he said.

The Commanding Officer, 243 Recce Battalion Barracks, Ibereko, Badagry, Col. N Akpagher during the vote of thanks, commended participating formations for the competition.

He said there was no winner or loser at the end of the competition.

Akpagher prayed for God’s guidance and wished them journey mercies back to their various destinations.

NAN reports that guests from Nigerian Navy, NSCDC, DSS, Nigeria Police, traditional rulers and Badagry residents graced the occasion. (NAN)

