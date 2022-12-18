80th birthday: Activists laud Amb. Emenike, others for honouring Buhari in U.S.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Activists for Good Governance (AGG) on Sunday, lauded Dr Uzoma Emenike, Nigeria Ambassador to the USA, for honouring President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday in the U.S.

The ambassador, other diplomats and team Nigeria in the USA on Saturday, celebrated President Buhari as he clocked 80, describing him as a leader that had done so much to lift the nation.

In a statement by the group’s Convener, Mr Phillip Clark in Lagos, the AGG said that the honour on President Buhari by the diplomats in the U.S. would further show to the world, that the President had done well.

“Amb. Emenike and others have kept the Nigerian flag flying with the celebration of our President in far away U.S.

” They have in great measure, shown the world that indeed Nigeria is blessed with a President who has put in so much to ensure Nigeria is lifted out of its challenges.

“What is most special about the celebration is that contrary to some negative person’s that try to portray Nigeria in bad light to the outside nation, this celebration indeed speaks volume of the achievements of the President Buhari’s administration.

“While we commend the ambassador for this, we urge her and her team to continue to make Nigeria’s light to shine brighter to other nations of the world.”

The AGG, however, wished President Buhari many more years in great health. (NAN)