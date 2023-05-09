8,050 households benefit from KSrelief food support – NEMA

By Ruth Oketunde

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says that 8,050 households in Kano, Yobe and Borno benefitted from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) food donation.

This is contained in a statement by Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Press Unit, NEMA, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the Agency distributed food items donated under the KSrelief’s Eta’am Basket Project, to residents of the states, who were affected by insurgency and disasters.

Ezekiel said that 500 households in Kano; 2,200 households in Yobe and 5,300 households in Borno received assorted food items from the centre.

“Each of the 8,050 households received 59.8 kg basket of food items, comprising 25kg of rice, 25kg of beans, 4kg of maize grits and 2kg of tomato paste.

“Others are two litres of groundnut oil, 1kg of salt and 0.8kg of seasoning,” he said.

He said the beneficiaries were identified by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the distribution was done directly by NEMA in collaboration with SEMA. (NAN)