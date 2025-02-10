80-year-old Ondo Prince arraigned for alleged damage of Akinadewo’s family property, breach of peace

An octogenarian Prince from Ondo Kingdom, Ondo State, Adefusi Adebisi, has been arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court on charges of wilful destruction of property and breach of peace.



The Ondo State Police Command accused the 80-year-old Prince Adebisi from Bolorunduro, Ondo East Local Government Area of the Sunshine State, and others still at large, of trespassing on land belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi and destroying economic trees valued at ₦247 million.

The incident allegedly occurred on November 25, 2024 at Omilosu via Bolorunduro.

In the case brought before the court (Charge No. MBD/8C/2025), Police Prosecutor H. A. Olagbaju stated that the defendant’s actions were likely to incite a breach of the peace.

The three-count charge against Adebisi included conspiracy to commit forcible entry, malicious damage and trespassing.

The charge sheet read: “That you, Prince Adefusi Adebisi, and others at large, on or about the 25th day of November 2024, at Omilosu via Bolorunduro, Ondo, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire to commit a felony, to wit: forcible entry, malicious damage to properties, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol I. Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Prince Adefusi Adebisi, and others at large, on or about the 25th day of November 2024, at Omilosu via Bolorunduro, Ondo, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, wilfully and unlawfully destroyed plantain, cocoa, kolanut, and palm trees valued at Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Million Naira (₦247,000,000.00) belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol I. Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Prince Adefusi Adebisi, and others at large, on or about the 25th day of November 2024, at Omilosu via Bolorunduro, Ondo, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace or reasonable apprehension of a breach of the peace, entered land which is in actual and peaceable possession of Reverend David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 81 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol I. Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Defence counsel, Mr. E. O. Edo, requested bail on behalf of the accused, arguing that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty and assuring the court of his client’s readiness to attend all hearings.

Senior Magistrate Mrs. Mike Akinbola granted bail in the sum of ₦10 million with two sureties in like sum.

She specified that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, provide evidence of two years of tax clearance, reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and submit their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

The court adjourned the case to March 5, 2025 for hearing and directed the prosecutor to file all necessary proof of evidence before the next sitting.