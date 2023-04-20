80 traders win FG housing estate raffle draw in Onitsha 

By Monday Ajogun

Eighty traders at Onitsha Main Market, Anambra, on Wednesday, were declared winners of the Otunkwo Cooperative Society Federal Mortgage Bank Housing Estate phase 1 project.

The raffle draw, which took place in front of the market White House, was conducted by officials of the Federal Mortgage Bank, represented by Mr Ibuzo Chris, Zonal Manager Enugu and Mr Okonkwo Chigozie, from Anambra.

Others were the representatives of WEMA Bank, Ms Agbo Ngozi; Chairman of Onitsha Main Market, Mr Innocent Ezeoha, who doubles as the Chairman of Otunkwo Cooperative Society for the traders.

Addressing the gathering before the draw, the market chairman stated that the exercise would give traders the opportunity to own houses with token and advised all to key into the system.

He expressed satisfaction that the project had been extended to all, adding that it was earlier seen as meant only for civil servants.

Earlier, the event Coordinator, Mr Akunwata Modebe, said it was believed to be civil servants’ project, adding that all could be beneficiaries now as it was meant to better the lives of the people.

According to him, “basically two things happened here today; one is the launch and selection for the Otu Nkowo Cooperative Society Housing Estate.

“The Otu Nkowo Cooperative Society is an association for members of the Main Market in Onitsha.

“The raffle draw is the second thing that happened here today, because there are many members in the market.”

“You need a raffle draw so that you can carefully and by transparency, select the off takers so that there will be no rancour.

“There will be no rancour on how they are selected as you can see, everything is done in front of everybody,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction, one of the winners, Mr Daniel Nwafor thanked God for being one of the lucky winners, and advised those who had not keyed into the project to do so. (NAN)