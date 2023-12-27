8-year tenure policy: 4 INEC directors proceed on terminal leave

Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has confirmed that four of its directors will proceed on terminal leave.

Sam Olumekun mni, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, who disclosed this in a statement said the move was in line with the Federal government’s policy.

Olumekun said: “Following the Federal Government Circular HSCF/SPSO/268/T3/2/37 issued on 27th July 2023, the Commission has approved the implementation of a policy mandating all Directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

“As per this directive, four Directors of the Commission will proceed on terminal leave.

He added that “Two of them serve as Heads of Departments at the National Headquarters, while the other two are deployed as Administrative Secretaries in our State offices.

“However, it’s important to note that Clinical Officers in the medical cadre are exempt from this policy, as clarified in Circular MH. 7205/T/31 dated 7th September 2023.

“The Commission wishes the affected Directors the best as they retire from service,” Olumekun concludes.

