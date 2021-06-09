Tony Ugwu, Chairman of Enugu State Football Federation (ENSFA) says the 2021 State Aiteo Cup competition will begin on June 10 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Ugwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on Wednesday, that the state planned the competition with a view to meet up with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) directive.

NAN reports that NFF mandated all the state FAs to summit a representative on or before June 14 for the National Aiteo Cup competition.

“We are going to use the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium for the competition and that is the home ground for Rangers FC and Giant Brillars FC.

“These two teams are going to participate in the competition so we have to consider the availability of the venue and the teams.

“Three matches would be played on day one, which is on Thursday, to enable us to meet up with NFF date line for the state FA cup,’’ Ugwu said.

He noted that the league was used to eliminate teams before going into the main competition.

“We picked two teams from the concluded state league to join the standby teams in the Aiteo cup.

“The two teams are the champions Stars Plus FC of Ngwo and the runners up, Chuson FC of Emene,’’ Ugwu noted. (NAN)

