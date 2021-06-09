8 teams to light-up Enugu Aiteo Cup competition – official

June 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project, Sports 0



Tony Ugwu, Chairman of  Enugu State Football (ENSFA) says the 2021 State Aiteo Cup competition will begin on June 10 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Ugwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on Wednesday, that the state planned the competition with a to meet with the Nigeria Football (NFF) directive.

NAN reports that NFF mandated all the state FAs to summit a representative on or before June 14 National Aiteo Cup competition.

are going to use the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium competition and that is the home ground for Rangers FC and Giant Brillars FC.

“These two teams are going to participate in the competition so to consider the availability of the venue and the teams.

“Three matches would played on day one, which is on Thursday, to us to meet with NFF line state FA cup,’’ Ugwu said.

He noted that the was used to eliminate teams before going into the main competition.

picked two teams from the concluded state to join the standby teams in the Aiteo cup.

“The two teams are the champions Stars Plus FC of Ngwo and the runners , Chuson FC of Emene,’’ Ugwu noted. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,