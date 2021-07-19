8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano

The police in Kano State the arrest of  eight men and two women for allegedly belonging to a syndicate that specialises in hacking individuals accounts to withdraw money.The Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed in a statement in Kano.“On July 14,  about 23:50hrs, a team of led by DSP Kabir Wali working on credible information arrested the suspects in a hotel in Kano metropolis.“The suspects are Umar Aminu, Muhammad Muhammad, Kabiru Idris, Salim Sani, Umar Muhammad, Yusuf Ibrahim, Aminu Lawan, Jibril Aliyu, Hauwa Abubakar and Aisha Abubakar.“

They all reside in Sheka , Kano and were arrested in connection with electronic card-related fraud,” Haruna-Kiyawa said.He said that the suspects confessed to hacking various individuals bank accounts and withdrawing various amounts of money.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, he said, has  ordered for discreet investigation into the matter.He added that the suspects would charged to court after investigations.In a related development, Haruna-Kiyawa the arrest of 21 armed robbery suspects, seven kidnap suspects, 23 drug dealers, 18 suspected fraudsters, five vehicle theft suspects, 11 cattle rustlers and 140 notorious thugs (Yan daba).

He said that the suspects were arrested in the 44 Local Government  Councils of the state under a “clearance Operations” to rid the state of all of crimes.The spokesman said that nine locally-made guns, four vehicles and three motorcycles were recovered during the operation.He said the police also recovered 265 knives, 28 scissors, 80 sharp rods, 145 parcels of dried leaves, 176 mobile phones, six cows and N3 million, among others during the operations.(NAN)

