8 lawmakers will return to Anambra Assembly

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Eight out of the 30 lawmakers in the Anambra State House of Assembly will return for the eight Assembly which will be inaugurated in June, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The publication of final list of candidates for the state assembly election in Anambra by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), revealed that 22 were first time lawmakers.

While some lawmakers in the seventh Assembly lost out in their aspirations to return to the house, others who wanted to represent their respective federal constituencies in the House of Representatives failed at elections.

The eight lawmakers who would return are: Mr Somtochukwu Udeze (Ogbaru constituency ll, (PDP), Mr Douglas Egbuna (Onitsha North Constituency l, PDP), Mr Noble Igwe (Ogbaru Constituency l (PDP), and Mr Johnbosco Akaegbobi (Nnewi South Constituency ll, YPP).

Others are: Mr Emma Nwafor (Orumba South, APGA), Mr Patrick Udoba (Anambra West, APGA), Mr Ejike Okechukwu (Anaocha Constituency ll, APGA) and Mr Chukwuma Okoye (Awka South Constituency ll, APGA).

Again, a woman has been elected into the Anambra State House of Assembly and will partake in the eighth legislative session of the Assembly.

The woman who got elected during the March 18 House of Assembly election is Mrs Nkechi Ogbuefi of the Labour Party, and she will represent Anaocha Constituency l.

NAN reports that the 30 elected members who served in the seventh legislature between 2019 and 2023 had Mrs Beverly Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche who represented Onitsha South Constituency ll, as the only female.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won 16 out of the 30 seats in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Labour Party secured seven seats, the Peoples Democratic Party secured four seats while the Young Progressives Party won three seats.(NAN)