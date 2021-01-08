8 in court over alleged arson, stealing, during #EndSARS protests

They are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, willful damage, arson of police station and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 20, 2020 in Ikere-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that during the EndSARS protests, the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony, willful damage, arson of two police stations and barracks in Ikere-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants damaged the exhibit apartment and stole items that included one AK 47 rifle, gas cylinders, standing fans, plasma television sets, a Dane gun, laptops and other registered exhibits.