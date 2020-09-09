8 games debut as Lagos holds Two- Day Non-Contact Invitational Open

Share the news













A two-day non contact Invitational Open tagged “Sports is back” with eight games will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), in a statement by its Director of Public Relations, Titi Oshod-Eko on Wednesday, said that the invitational tournament was to demonstrate the rebirth of Sports in Lagos.

“This is coming after the lock-down to curtail the spread of novel Coronavirus and recent gradual reopening of sporting activities by the Lagos State Government.

“The event will be held under a controlled Crowd/ Spectator management with Officials to enforce social distancing.

“The sporting events to be competed for are: Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis, Dart, Abula , Ayo, Chess and Monopoly,” she said.

The Chairman, LSSC, Sola Aiyepeku said everybody, not only in Lagos or Nigeria, but all over the world, needed sports to survive.

“We are going to observe all the protocols for COVID-19 as approved by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 during this two-day event.

“We will also demonstrate how to manage Sports, post COVID-19 to other States of the Federation.

“We want to show that Lagos is always ready when talking about Sports.

“Lagos State is the sporting hub in Nigeria and we must continue to demonstrate that,” he said.

Aiyepeku disclosed that the two-day competition was meant for Athletes in Lagos State.

“I want to assure that the championship will be a very exciting one,” he said. (NAN)