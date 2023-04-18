8 female students escape from abductors in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The eight female students kidnapped on their way to school on April 3, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have escaped from their abductors.

The development was confirmed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the students escaped from a thick forest along Kaduna-Niger boundary and walked for days before arriving at a location where they were harboured.

According to him, the government was subsequently alerted and the girls were evacuated by soldiers of 1 Division Nigerian Army and brought to Kaduna.

“It was credibly gathered that the terrorists were combing forests in the area to recapture the students.

“The students have been safely evacuated to a military facility where they are presently receiving medical attention,” Aruwan added.

He said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has praised the students for demonstrating sheer courage and resilience in escaping from captivity.

“The governor admonished them to view the horrific experience as a turning point, and pursue their education with renewed vigour for a purposeful future.

“The governor also commended the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Akinjobi for the prompt evacuation of the students.”(NAN)