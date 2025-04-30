8 docked over alleged stealing of NNPCL iron pole

Eight persons were on Wednesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of iron pole valued at N95,000, property of Nigeria National Petroleum

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

Eight persons were on Wednesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of iron pole valued at N95,000, property of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The defendants were: Ismaila Akorede, 35; Ogundeji Eri, 17; Emiola Paul, 41; Oladejo Adisa, 20; Aremu Oladejo, 25; Oladiran Sola, 24; Ademola Joshua, 28 and Kareem Taiwo, 35.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace, damage and stealing, to which they, however, pleaded guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Akin Ajidagba, who appeared for all the defendants, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, had told the court that the defendants, on April 22, at about 9:00 a.m., stole iron pole valued at N95,000, property of NNPCL.

Ibrahim said that the defendants also enga

ged in a fight in a public place and willfully and unlawfully damaged the side mirror of a blue-coloured Nissan pick-up van, with Registration Number: XA 817 KNH valued at N50, 000.

Ibrahim introduced one Okunlola Oluwatunmise as representing NNPCL in court.

He said that the offences were committed at Taara/ Oke-Elerin area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 45, 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. M. Olagbenro, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Olagbenro, adjourned the matter till June 18 for hearing. (NAN)