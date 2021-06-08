8 die in auto crash in Niger – CP

June 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



Police Command in Niger ,  said that eight people and 28 sheep died in an auto crash  at Batati Village in Lavun Local Area of state.

Commissioner of Police in state, Mr Adamu Usman, told Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that other people sustained various degree injuries when the occurred on Monday.

Usman said that occurred when   driver of an articulated vehicle marked BG 429 KMC , lost control.

He said that  the vehicle carried 130 sheep and unspecified number of people leaving Katsina for .

” Eight people and 28 sheep died on the spot others who sustained various degree of injuries were evacuated to the General Hospital. Kutigi for .

” We have begun and we warn drivers to desist from carrying   on  articulated vehicles.(NAN)

