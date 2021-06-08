The Police Command in Niger on Tuesday, said that eight people and 28 sheep died in an auto crash at Batati Village in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that other people sustained various degree injuries when the accident occurred on Monday.

Usman said that the accident occurred when the driver of an articulated vehicle marked BG 429 KMC , lost control.

He said that the vehicle carried 130 sheep and unspecified number of people leaving Katsina for Lagos.

” Eight people and 28 sheep died on the spot while several others who sustained various degree of injuries were evacuated to the General Hospital. Kutigi for treatment.

” We have begun investigation and we warn drivers to desist from carrying passengers on articulated vehicles.(NAN)

