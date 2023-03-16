8 Delta guber candidates adopt PDP’s Oborevwori

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Eight governorship candidates in Delta State on Thursday adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, for the Saturday election.

The guber candidates led by Prince Henry Eze of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) disclosed this at a news conference in Asaba.

The political parties were the Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Accord Party and Booth Party.

Eze said the decision to jettison their ambitions and endorse Oborevwori for Saturday’s election was in recognition of the achievements of the PDP, especially Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in the state.

“Delta is a traditional PDP state and for stability and furtherance of an atmosphere for inter-party harmony and cohesion.

“It became necessary to adopt a governorship candidate with good political credentials, pedigree and general acceptability as consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

“The choice of our consensus candidate fell on Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP who happens to be the current Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“Oborevwori has worked very hard, embarked on ward-to-ward campaigns and done wide consultations with virtually all known stakeholders in the state,” Eze said.

He said that Delta State political stakeholders believe in continuity, noting that the present governor has performed very well in office.

“It is, therefore, natural that another PDP governor should continue from where he stopped in order to consolidate on the gains of his administration,” he added.

He said that the eight governorship candidates came together to endorse Sheriff Oborevwori “as consensus candidate based on the following reasons.”

“Delta state requires a candidate that would continue the laudable projects of Gov. Okowa.

“And Rt. Hon. Oborevwori has proven to be a good administrator and a team player, having become the longest serving Speaker in the history of the Delta State House of Assembly and the first to transmute from one administration to another.

“Oborevwori is a calm, calculated workaholic, a devout God fearing Christian who can be entrusted with the management of human and material resources.

“Like the Americans would say, there is no need changing the winning team.

“PDP governors in Delta have brought peace and development to the state and there is no reason why we should change a party that is doing well.

“From this end, the governorship candidates of APM, Prince Henry Eze, Emeka Bidokwu (AA), Oghenejabor Onome (AAC), Cosmos Annabel (APP), Emmanuel Ogba (ADP), Engr. Okolie Austine (ADC), Fred Obi of (Accord);

“And Umudane Sylvester of (Booth Party), are stepping down their governorship ambitions to declare their support for Oborevwori.

“We have taken this all important and crucial decision with the backing of the relevant organs and membership of our various political parties,” Eze said. (NAN)