8 abductees regain freedom in Ekiti – Police

The Police Command in Ekiti State has confirmed the release of eight persons abducted by unknown gunmen at Itapaji in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti last Sunday.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the command’s Spokesperson in a statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti said the eight abductees had regained their freedom and reunited with their families.

According to him, the release of the victims was made possible through concerted efforts of police, the military, the NSCDC and the Amotekun Corps as well as that of the victims families.

“They have all been debriefed and reunited with their family members,” he said.

Abutu said investigations were still ongoing into the arrest of four suspects in connection with the abduction of the eight persons.

He said the arrested suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation on their culpability was concluded.

Meanwhile, a source close to one of the victims, told journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, that the captors collected a sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarrete and one pack of milk to set the abductees free.

NAN gathered that the gunmen had besieged a house located at Itapaji town around 9.30pm last Sunday, shot sporadically into the air and made away with eight occupants of the building.

The gunshots that lasted for over one hour was said to have terrified the residents of the community.

In a telephone chat with newsmen on Friday, the source said the captives were freed around 10pm on Thursday and were immediately reunited with their families.

“They have been released on Thursday evening. The kidnappers collected a sum of N2.5m, a pack of cigarette and one pack of milk before they were allowed to regain their freedom,” the source revealed. (NAN)

